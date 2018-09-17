Hydro Protocol (HOT) Achieves Market Cap of $7.57 Million

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, HADAX, OKEx and Bancor Network. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.57 million and approximately $134,302.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016009 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000300 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00268810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00150642 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000207 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.69 or 0.06150585 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HADAX, Bancor Network, OKEx and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.