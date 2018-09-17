Hudson’s Bay (HBC) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at National Bank Financial

Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hudson’s Bay currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.44.

HBC opened at C$10.77 on Thursday. Hudson’s Bay has a 52 week low of C$8.02 and a 52 week high of C$13.43.

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Gilt, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena banners.

