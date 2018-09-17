Hudson’s Bay Co to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($1.27) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (HBC)

Hudson’s Bay Co (TSE:HBC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudson’s Bay in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 12th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.27) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.16). National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudson’s Bay’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Get Hudson's Bay alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HBC. TD Securities increased their target price on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hudson’s Bay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.44.

Shares of TSE HBC opened at C$10.77 on Monday. Hudson’s Bay has a 52-week low of C$8.02 and a 52-week high of C$13.43.

About Hudson’s Bay

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Gilt, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena banners.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson's Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson's Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.