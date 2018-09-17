HRT Financial LLC Takes $235,000 Position in iShares MSCI France ETF (EWQ)

HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,884,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,033,000 after buying an additional 28,161 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,266,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

NYSEARCA EWQ opened at $30.78 on Monday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $33.73.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

