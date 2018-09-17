HRT Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,673,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $847,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,051 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 619.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,078,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,360,000 after acquiring an additional 928,847 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 242.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,034,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,193,000 after acquiring an additional 732,900 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $58,797,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $56,287,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TIF. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

In other news, insider Gretchen Koback-Pursel sold 881 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.66, for a total transaction of $117,754.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $118,021.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Philippe Galtie sold 673 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $91,023.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,626.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 60,000 shares of company stock worth $7,435,050. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TIF stock opened at $128.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 6.05. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $141.64.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

