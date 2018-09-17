HRT Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HPM Partners LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 31,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

In other news, Director William E. Ford sold 2,000,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $104,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at $827,959.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 24,900 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,319,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,050,000 shares of company stock worth $106,724,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit stock opened at $55.14 on Monday. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

