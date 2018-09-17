HRT Financial LLC Invests $194,000 in Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Stock

HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $123,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $140,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald H. Janis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $116,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,899.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VLY opened at $11.85 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $248.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 63.77%.

VLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.25 to $13.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.97.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

