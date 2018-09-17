HPM Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)

HPM Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Honda Motor by 724.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the second quarter worth about $595,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Honda Motor by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 2.1% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 96,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

HMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

NYSE:HMC opened at $28.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $37.29.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4,024.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3,794.23 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Honda Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $115.04 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

