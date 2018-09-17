HPM Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Unilever N.V. (UL)

HPM Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 35.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,709 shares during the quarter. HPM Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UL. Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 3.8% in the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 10.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 74.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of Unilever by 19.2% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gardiner Nancy B raised its position in shares of Unilever by 6.7% in the second quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, July 16th.

Unilever stock opened at $55.79 on Monday. Unilever N.V. has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a $0.4531 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 70.75%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

