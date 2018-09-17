Howard Bancorp Inc (HBMD) Director Donna Hill Staton Buys 545 Shares

Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) Director Donna Hill Staton acquired 545 shares of Howard Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $10,055.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,834.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HBMD stock opened at $18.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.99 million, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of -0.10. Howard Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 million. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. analysts anticipate that Howard Bancorp Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBMD. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in Howard Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,923,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 417.9% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 355,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 286,791 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Howard Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,657,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 248,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 580,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 240,183 shares during the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Howard Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

