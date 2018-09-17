HorusPay 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,342.00 (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. HorusPay has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $3,342.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HorusPay has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One HorusPay token can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000299 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00271032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00151109 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000208 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.75 or 0.06312237 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008416 BTC.

HorusPay Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io . HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

