Horizen Price Reaches $15.08 on Major Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $71.50 million and $481,656.00 worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $15.08 or 0.00241090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, OKEx and COSS.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.22 or 0.01729613 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00330158 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00305821 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00045410 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00023602 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00055031 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 4,739,813 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.zensystem.io . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @ZenCashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Graviex, BiteBTC, Binance, Cryptopia, COSS, OKEx, Trade Satoshi and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

