Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.74 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report $10.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.58 billion and the highest is $10.86 billion. Honeywell International posted sales of $10.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year sales of $43.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.28 billion to $43.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $45.31 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $44.92 billion to $45.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $166.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “positive” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.94.

In other news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 3,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $484,795.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,760.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vimal Kapur sold 9,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $1,591,863.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 140,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 17,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in Honeywell International by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 6,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Honeywell International by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 25,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 16,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $165.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $137.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

