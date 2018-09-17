Honeywell International (HON) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a $153.70 rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.94.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $165.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $121.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $137.18 and a 1-year high of $166.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th were given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

In related news, insider Vimal Kapur sold 9,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $1,591,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 3,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $484,795.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,760.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.