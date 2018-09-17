Home Depot Inc (HD) Shares Sold by Dundas Partners LLP

Dundas Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,756 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.8% of Dundas Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.92.

Shares of HD opened at $209.07 on Monday. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $157.16 and a 52-week high of $215.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $30.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.04 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 522.68% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $2,188,600.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,077,093.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total value of $806,148.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,760,781.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

