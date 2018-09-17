Hologic (HOLX) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America downgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $42.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $47.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HOLX. Barclays lowered shares of Hologic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hologic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hologic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hologic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $39.64 on Thursday. Hologic has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $45.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Hologic had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.14 million. sell-side analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Granite Springs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

