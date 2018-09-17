Holderness Investments Co. Has $5.96 Million Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG)

Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Holderness Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Holderness Investments Co. owned approximately 1.58% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

VRIG stock opened at $25.14 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $25.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st were issued a $0.0618 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 20th.

