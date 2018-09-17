Holderness Investments Co. Has $203,000 Holdings in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Holderness Investments Co. decreased its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 25.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,637,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,114,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845,720 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 13.0% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 3,502,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,803,000 after acquiring an additional 404,135 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 411.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,411,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $251,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,012 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 107.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,873,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,287 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 77.2% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,596,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $191,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $394,038.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Pleau sold 27,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $2,000,883.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,495.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,283 shares of company stock worth $3,196,371 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $77.69 on Monday. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $77.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

