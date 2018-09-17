HireMatch Market Capitalization Tops $752,719.00 (HIRE)

HireMatch (CURRENCY:HIRE) traded up 21.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One HireMatch token can currently be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HireMatch has traded up 51.2% against the US dollar. HireMatch has a total market cap of $752,719.00 and $1,843.00 worth of HireMatch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016040 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000299 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00270293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00151896 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000207 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.85 or 0.06388068 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008356 BTC.

HireMatch Token Profile

HireMatch’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. HireMatch’s total supply is 77,780,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,238,260 tokens. The official website for HireMatch is hirematch.io . HireMatch’s official Twitter account is @hire_match and its Facebook page is accessible here

HireMatch Token Trading

HireMatch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HireMatch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HireMatch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HireMatch using one of the exchanges listed above.

