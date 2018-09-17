High Falls Advisors Inc Takes Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT)

High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 439.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,547,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962,903 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,309,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,266,000 after acquiring an additional 785,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,768.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,762,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,980 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,805,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 896,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,541,000 after acquiring an additional 288,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

Shares of XRT opened at $51.78 on Monday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $38.69 and a 1 year high of $52.96.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.