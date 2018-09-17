High Falls Advisors Inc Buys 2,129 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.7% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 99.0% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 25,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 12,819 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 138,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 475,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,710,000 after buying an additional 89,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 53.1% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $89.47 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $70.19 and a 52-week high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.