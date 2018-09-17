Hexx (HXX) Price Tops $0.94

Hexx (CURRENCY:HXX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Hexx has traded up 28.4% against the dollar. Hexx has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $29,674.00 worth of Hexx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hexx coin can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00014812 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, Sistemkoin and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,327.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $206.37 or 0.03268489 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.18 or 0.06734044 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00855478 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.75 or 0.01800978 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00168141 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.24 or 0.01777024 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00324297 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Hexx Profile

HXX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2015. Hexx’s total supply is 1,760,359 coins. Hexx’s official Twitter account is @hxxcoin . The Reddit community for Hexx is /r/HexxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hexx is hexxcoin.net

Buying and Selling Hexx

Hexx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Livecoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hexx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hexx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hexx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

