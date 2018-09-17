HeroNode (HER) Trading Down 5.3% Over Last Week

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $14,142.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeroNode token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Bibox, Bilaxy and IDEX. In the last week, HeroNode has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About HeroNode

HeroNode was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 774,552,248 tokens. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, LBank, Token Store and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

