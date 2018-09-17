Heritage Trust Co Grows Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

Heritage Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10,044.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 127,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 126,554 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG opened at $110.93 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $93.82 and a 1 year high of $111.00.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.