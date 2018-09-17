Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $5.67 Million Holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 262.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter worth $190,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $221.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $225.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.05. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 35.50%. The business had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.80.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

