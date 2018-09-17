Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 8,613 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.47% of FARO Technologies worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the first quarter worth about $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 704.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 9.1% in the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 12,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $64.30 on Monday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $70.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.72 and a beta of 1.59.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $98.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jody Storm Gale sold 22,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,453,794.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at $982,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Hall sold 18,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $1,229,074.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,579.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,719 shares of company stock valued at $7,740,347 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FARO. ValuEngine raised FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on FARO Technologies from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.60.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of six or seven-axis, articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.