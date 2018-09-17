Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,800 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,414,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,905,000 after buying an additional 729,389 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after buying an additional 151,752 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 629,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,886,000 after buying an additional 112,713 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 239.6% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 154,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after buying an additional 109,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,188,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

HI stock opened at $52.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.28. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.80 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HI. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley set a $62.00 price target on Hillenbrand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Sidoti lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hillenbrand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products.

