Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Short Interest Update

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,291,234 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 18,867,236 shares. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,138,855 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.2 days.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Leerink Swann set a $100.00 target price on Henry Schein and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $83.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $62.56 and a twelve month high of $85.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

