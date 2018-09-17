Helbiz Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (HBZ)

Helbiz (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last week, Helbiz has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Helbiz has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $180,834.00 worth of Helbiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helbiz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Exmo, Sistemkoin and Bleutrade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016009 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000300 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00268810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00150642 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000207 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.69 or 0.06150585 BTC.

Helbiz Profile

Helbiz launched on February 15th, 2018. Helbiz’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,522,129 tokens. Helbiz’s official website is www.helbizcoin.io . Helbiz’s official Twitter account is @helbizofficial . The official message board for Helbiz is medium.com/@HelbizOfficial . The Reddit community for Helbiz is /r/helbiz

Helbiz Token Trading

Helbiz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Coinhub, HitBTC, IDAX, Bleutrade, Bitlish, Mercatox, Exmo and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helbiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helbiz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helbiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

