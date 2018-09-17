Head to Head Survey: Seattle Genetics (SGEN) versus Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: ALNA) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Seattle Genetics and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics -7.75% -21.01% -17.56% Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -73.54% -37.15%

84.9% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 33.8% of Seattle Genetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.7% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Seattle Genetics and Allena Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics 0 7 9 0 2.56 Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00

Seattle Genetics presently has a consensus target price of $70.62, suggesting a potential downside of 9.65%. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $31.67, suggesting a potential upside of 194.03%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Seattle Genetics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seattle Genetics and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics $482.25 million 25.74 -$125.53 million ($0.88) -88.82 Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$21.65 million ($4.80) -2.24

Allena Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seattle Genetics. Seattle Genetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allena Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals beats Seattle Genetics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops enfortumab vedotin, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; and tisotumab vedotin that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with cervical cancer and solid tumors. In addition, it conducts phase 3 clinical trials of ADCETRIS which includes ECHELON-1 for patients with newly diagnosed advanced stage classical Hodgkin lymphoma; ECHELON-2 for patients with newly diagnosed CD30-expressing MTCL; and the CHECKMATE 812 for patients with relapsed or refractory or transplant-ineligible, and advanced classical Hodgkin lymphoma. Further, the company's earlier stage clinical pipeline includes six other ADC programs consisting of ladiratuzumab vedotin, denintuzumab mafodotin, SGN-CD19B, SGN-CD123A, SGN-CD33A, and SGN-CD352A, as well as two immuno-oncology agents, including SEA-CD40 and SGN-2FF. It has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc., PSMA Development Company LLC; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Unum Therapeutics, Inc., and Genmab A/S, as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It also develops ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

