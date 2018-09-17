Head-To-Head Review: Trade Desk (TTD) and Line (LN)

Trade Desk (NYSE: LN) and Line (NYSE:LN) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trade Desk and Line’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trade Desk $308.22 million 20.34 $50.79 million $1.19 122.76 Line $1.60 billion 6.19 $71.89 million $0.30 138.30

Line has higher revenue and earnings than Trade Desk. Trade Desk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Line, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.7% of Trade Desk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Line shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of Trade Desk shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Trade Desk and Line, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trade Desk 1 3 14 0 2.72 Line 3 0 5 0 2.25

Trade Desk presently has a consensus target price of $101.82, suggesting a potential downside of 30.30%. Given Trade Desk’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Trade Desk is more favorable than Line.

Risk & Volatility

Trade Desk has a beta of 3.05, indicating that its stock price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Line has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trade Desk and Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trade Desk 14.59% 21.65% 7.35% Line 0.36% 0.06% 0.04%

Summary

Trade Desk beats Line on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc., a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets. It serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

About Line

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication and content sales, and advertising services through the LINE platform; and advertising services through LINE advertising, and livedoor and NAVER Matome Web portals. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.

