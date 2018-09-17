Head-To-Head Comparison: LexinFintech (LX) vs. The Competition

LexinFintech (NASDAQ: LX) is one of 31 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare LexinFintech to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LexinFintech and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech $857.97 million $36.94 million 45.05 LexinFintech Competitors $6.37 billion $697.72 million 18.60

LexinFintech’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than LexinFintech. LexinFintech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for LexinFintech and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech 0 1 2 0 2.67 LexinFintech Competitors 203 812 1038 48 2.44

LexinFintech presently has a consensus price target of $20.27, indicating a potential upside of 104.51%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 12.51%. Given LexinFintech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of LexinFintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LexinFintech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech N/A N/A N/A LexinFintech Competitors 12.06% -58.79% -6.91%

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile, an online consumer finance platform that offers personal installment loans, installment purchase loans, and other loan products, as well as Le Card credit line. It also matches customer loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, institutional funding partners in its direct lending programs, and investors of its asset-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

