Head to Head Comparison: Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) and UniFirst (UNF)

Dolphin Entertainment (NYSE: UNF) and UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

Dolphin Entertainment has a beta of 8.62, indicating that its share price is 762% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UniFirst has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and UniFirst’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolphin Entertainment $22.41 million 1.61 $6.91 million ($0.20) -13.45 UniFirst $1.59 billion 2.24 $70.19 million $5.28 35.30

UniFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Dolphin Entertainment. Dolphin Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UniFirst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and UniFirst, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolphin Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 UniFirst 0 2 1 0 2.33

Dolphin Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.05%. UniFirst has a consensus price target of $198.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.22%. Given Dolphin Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dolphin Entertainment is more favorable than UniFirst.

Profitability

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and UniFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolphin Entertainment 17.98% 75.55% 11.43% UniFirst 7.45% 8.21% 6.62%

Dividends

UniFirst pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Dolphin Entertainment does not pay a dividend. UniFirst pays out 8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of UniFirst shares are held by institutional investors. 31.0% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of UniFirst shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dolphin Entertainment beats UniFirst on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. The company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments. It also rents and sells industrial wiping products, floor mats, facility service products, and dry and wet mops; restroom and cleaning supplies comprising air fresheners, paper products, and hand soaps; and other textile products. In addition, the company provides first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies; decontaminates and cleans work clothes, and other items that might expose to radioactive materials; and services special cleanroom protective wear and facilities. Further, it offers a range of garment service options, including full-service rental programs in which garments are cleaned and serviced; lease programs in which garments are cleaned and maintained by individual employees; and purchase programs to buy garments and related items directly. The company serves automobile service centers and dealers, delivery services, food and general merchandise retailers, food processors and service operations, light manufacturers, maintenance facilities, restaurants, service companies, soft and durable goods wholesalers, transportation companies, government agencies, research and development laboratories, high technology companies, and utilities operating nuclear reactors, as well as others who require employee clothing for image, identification, protection, or utility purposes. UniFirst Corporation was founded in 1936 and is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.