Head to Head Analysis: XO Group (XOXO) vs. SinglePoint (SING)

XO Group (OTCMKTS: SING) and SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of XO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of XO Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for XO Group and SinglePoint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XO Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 SinglePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

XO Group currently has a consensus price target of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.30%. Given XO Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe XO Group is more favorable than SinglePoint.

Risk and Volatility

XO Group has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SinglePoint has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares XO Group and SinglePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XO Group 7.73% 8.57% 7.32% SinglePoint N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XO Group and SinglePoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XO Group $160.56 million 4.56 $5.53 million $0.39 72.49 SinglePoint N/A N/A -$1.98 million N/A N/A

XO Group has higher revenue and earnings than SinglePoint.

Summary

XO Group beats SinglePoint on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

XO Group Company Profile

XO Group Inc. provides multiplatform media and marketplace services to the wedding, pregnancy and parenting, and local entertainment markets primarily in the United States. It operates a network of Websites under various brands, including The Knot, which offers wedding resources and marketplaces through wedding Website and mobile apps, national and local wedding magazines, and nationally published books; and The Bump, a pregnancy and parenting brand that provides personalized information, content, and tools for navigating the journey from fertility to pregnancy and parenting through the toddler years. The company's network of Websites also comprise GigMasters, an event marketplace for finding and booking the entertainment and vendors for birthday parties, weddings, anniversaries, corporate events, and others. It also offers local online advertising programs, such as online listings, digital advertisements, and direct email marketing; and national online advertising programs consisting of display advertisements, custom and brand-integrated content, direct emails, and placement in its online search tools. In addition, the company provides transaction offerings that include a registry service, which enables users to create, manage, and share various retail store registries from a single source; and retailer and local vendor offerings, such as invitations, stationery, reception decor, and personalized gifts. Further, it publishes The Knot national and regional magazines. The company was formerly known as The Knot, Inc. and changed its name to XO Group Inc. in June 2011. XO Group Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

SinglePoint Company Profile

SinglePoint, Inc. is a technology and acquisition company, which focuses on acquiring companies. The portfolio of companies of the firm includes payments, ancillary cannabis services and blockchain solutions. It operates through In-House Services and Referral Services segments. The company was founded by Gregory P. Lambrecht on October 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

