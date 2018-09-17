Head-To-Head Analysis: Stone Energy (SGY) and Eca Marcellus Trust I (ECT)

Stone Energy (NYSE: ECT) and Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Eca Marcellus Trust I pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.7%. Stone Energy does not pay a dividend.

Stone Energy has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eca Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.9% of Stone Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Eca Marcellus Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Stone Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stone Energy and Eca Marcellus Trust I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stone Energy 9.64% 9.36% 3.31% Eca Marcellus Trust I 79.50% 9.19% 8.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stone Energy and Eca Marcellus Trust I’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stone Energy $319.20 million 2.22 $382.67 million N/A N/A Eca Marcellus Trust I $6.88 million 4.86 $5.73 million N/A N/A

Stone Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Eca Marcellus Trust I.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Stone Energy and Eca Marcellus Trust I, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stone Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50 Eca Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stone Energy presently has a consensus target price of $2.83, suggesting a potential downside of 92.02%. Given Stone Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Stone Energy is more favorable than Eca Marcellus Trust I.

Summary

Stone Energy beats Eca Marcellus Trust I on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stone Energy

Stone Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of approximately 32.5 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About Eca Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells. ECA Marcellus Trust I was founded in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

