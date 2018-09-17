Head to Head Analysis: ERSTE Grp Bk A/S (EBKDY) & BBVA Banco Frances (BFR)

ERSTE Grp Bk A/S (NYSE: BFR) and BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BFR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

ERSTE Grp Bk A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. BBVA Banco Frances pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. BBVA Banco Frances pays out 18.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

ERSTE Grp Bk A/S has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBVA Banco Frances has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ERSTE Grp Bk A/S and BBVA Banco Frances’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERSTE Grp Bk A/S N/A N/A N/A BBVA Banco Frances N/A 21.07% 2.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ERSTE Grp Bk A/S and BBVA Banco Frances’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERSTE Grp Bk A/S $9.08 billion 2.02 $1.40 billion N/A N/A BBVA Banco Frances $1.83 billion 0.97 $234.24 million $1.14 7.62

ERSTE Grp Bk A/S has higher revenue and earnings than BBVA Banco Frances.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ERSTE Grp Bk A/S and BBVA Banco Frances, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ERSTE Grp Bk A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A BBVA Banco Frances 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of ERSTE Grp Bk A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of BBVA Banco Frances shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ERSTE Grp Bk A/S beats BBVA Banco Frances on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ERSTE Grp Bk A/S

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to the retail and corporate customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, Group Corporate Center, and Intragroup Elimination segments. It offers savings and current accounts, mortgage and consumer loans, working capital finance, accounts receivable purchasing, structured trade finance, and supply chain finance services; loan syndication services; letters of credit, guarantees, investment finance, acquisition and leveraged finance, commercial real estate finance, buyer's credit, and revolving export credit lines; liquidity management; and hedging and documentary collection services. The company also provides private banking, asset management, investment banking, securities and derivatives trading, portfolio management, project finance, foreign trade financing, corporate finance, capital market and money market, foreign exchange trading, and leasing and factoring services; phone, online, and mobile banking services; and leasing, insurance, investment, and building society products, as well as credit cards. In addition, it offers real estate development and lending; advisory services related to acquisition, divestment, and merger, as well as risk management; analysis services for stock, bond, and commodity markets; and custody and brokerage services. The company operates through 2,565 branches in seven countries. Erste Group Bank AG was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About BBVA Banco Frances

BBVA Banco Francés S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits. It also provides personal and auto loans, and mortgages; loans to the public sector and local financial institutions, and short-term loans to companies, as well as overdraft lines of credit, discounted instruments, real estate mortgage loans, collateral loans, consumer loans, credit card loans, pre-financing and export financing, and short-term placements in foreign banks. In addition, the company offers fire, mixed family and comprehensive, civil liability, theft, personal accidents, umbrella life, debtor balances, funeral services, and other insurance coverage products; investment fund and pension fund management services; and stock exchange brokerage services. Further, it provides financing for the acquisition of new and second-hand Peugeot and Citroën vehicles through pledge loans, receivables from financial leases, and other financial products and in supplying services associated to the purchase, maintenance, and insurance coverage of motor vehicles; and secured loans for the purchase of VW, Audi, and Ducati new or second hand vehicles, credit through operating leases, and other financial products and services, as well as engages in security trading, investment banking, and other authorized operations. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a network of 251 retail branches, 15 in-company branches, 1 points of sale, and 2 point of express support, 797 ATMs, 822 self-service terminals, a telephone banking, and Internet banking services. The company was formerly known as Banco Francés S.A. and changed its name to BBVA Banco Francés S.A. in October 2000. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, the Republic of Argentina.

