Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €40.00 Price Target for Wacker Neuson (WAC)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Wacker Neuson has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €30.06 ($34.95).

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

ETR WAC opened at €22.46 ($26.12) on Thursday. Wacker Neuson has a 52 week low of €18.09 ($21.03) and a 52 week high of €33.86 ($39.37).

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services segments. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rebar tier; frequency converters; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; air dehumidifiers; demolition products, such as breakers and saws; light towers and generators; pumps; and heaters.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.