Harwood Advisory Group LLC Takes $281,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 866,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,062,000 after purchasing an additional 135,943 shares during the period.

VDE opened at $102.62 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $87.83 and a 12 month high of $109.79.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

