Harwood Advisory Group LLC Has $453,000 Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 26.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 190,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period.

Shares of FBND opened at $48.70 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $50.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 29th.

