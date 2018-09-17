Harwood Advisory Group LLC Has $3.62 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 50,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $2,854,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 798,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,269,000 after purchasing an additional 62,126 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 365,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $304,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $78.76 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $82.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 4th.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.