Harwood Advisory Group LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 152,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,141,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,435,000 after purchasing an additional 115,124 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN stock opened at $135.31 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $116.72 and a twelve month high of $137.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.