Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $40.77 Million Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Hahn Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,787 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and comprises about 4.7% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $40,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2,900.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 361.6% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 155.9% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.64.

BDX stock opened at $260.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $191.53 and a one year high of $263.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

