GWG (GWGH) and Torchmark (TMK) Critical Comparison

GWG (NYSE: TMK) and Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GWG and Torchmark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GWG 0 0 1 0 3.00 Torchmark 4 2 1 0 1.57

GWG presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.22%. Torchmark has a consensus target price of $83.57, suggesting a potential downside of 3.76%. Given GWG’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe GWG is more favorable than Torchmark.

Profitability

This table compares GWG and Torchmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GWG -38.85% -87.97% 4.35% Torchmark 36.13% 11.23% 2.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GWG and Torchmark’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GWG $64.13 million 0.57 -$20.63 million $3.16 1.99 Torchmark $4.16 billion 2.35 $1.45 billion $4.82 18.02

Torchmark has higher revenue and earnings than GWG. GWG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Torchmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Torchmark pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. GWG does not pay a dividend. Torchmark pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Torchmark has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of GWG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of Torchmark shares are held by institutional investors. 77.4% of GWG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Torchmark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

GWG has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Torchmark has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Torchmark beats GWG on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GWG

GWG Holdings, Inc., a financial services company, purchases life insurance policies in the secondary market in the United States. It purchases or finances life insurance assets from consumers in the secondary market at a discount to the face value of the policy benefit. The company also purchases policies in the secondary market through financial advisors and appointed agents. In addition, it focuses on applying proprietary M-Panel epigenetic technology to disrupt traditional life insurance underwriting practices. Further, it provides secured loans to merchant cash advance funders, as well as merchant cash advances directly to small businesses. GWG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Torchmark

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance. The Supplemental Health Insurance segment provides health insurance products comprising Medicare Supplements, critical illness, accident, and limited-benefit supplemental hospital and surgical coverages. The Annuities segment provides single-premium and flexible-premium deferred annuities. The company sells its products through sales by direct response, exclusive agents, and independent agents, as well as through direct mail, electronic media, and insert media. Torchmark Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

