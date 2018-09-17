Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $538,000 Stake in QEP Resources Inc (QEP)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in QEP Resources were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QEP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 25.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,566,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,817,000 after buying an additional 2,761,073 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in QEP Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $19,702,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in QEP Resources by 182.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,300,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,500 shares during the period. Talara Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QEP Resources by 42.3% in the first quarter. Talara Capital Management LLC now owns 4,043,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,507 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in QEP Resources by 3,131.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,221,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QEP. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Johnson Rice downgraded QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded QEP Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.07.

Shares of NYSE:QEP opened at $10.56 on Monday. QEP Resources Inc has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.18. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $532.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that QEP Resources Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

