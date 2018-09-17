Guinness Asset Management Ltd Purchases 76,600 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 297.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 271,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $2,739,757.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $9.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.47 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $10.41.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $204.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

