Guinness Asset Management Ltd Invests $10.84 Million in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Stock

Guinness Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 148,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,841,000. Anadarko Petroleum makes up approximately 2.1% of Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 33,039 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 44,804 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,838 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,997 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APC. ValuEngine raised shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Shares of APC opened at $63.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.02%.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

