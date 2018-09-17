GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $534,000 Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,676 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. 48.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAAS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. TD Securities set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Pan American Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $14.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.11. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $216.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.63 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 7.06%. analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

