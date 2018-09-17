GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 4,869 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (WSFS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,267 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSFS. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $48.75 on Monday. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $95.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.63 million. equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.19%.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $155,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Turner sold 58,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $3,120,560.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,237,929.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,868 shares of company stock worth $11,164,987 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

