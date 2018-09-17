Greene King (GNK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Greene King (LON:GNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Greene King from GBX 640 ($8.34) to GBX 660 ($8.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.60) target price on shares of Greene King in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greene King in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Greene King in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Greene King in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 582.08 ($7.58).

Greene King stock opened at GBX 510.40 ($6.65) on Monday. Greene King has a 12 month low of GBX 479.86 ($6.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 768 ($10.00).

Greene King (LON:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported GBX 62.70 ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 63 ($0.82) by GBX (0.30) ($0.00). Greene King had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 9.38%.

About Greene King

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

