Green Plains Partners (GPP) Receives Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) in a research report released on Friday morning. Robert W. Baird currently has a $18.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Green Plains Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Green Plains Partners from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Green Plains Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Plains Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

Green Plains Partners stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $488.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Green Plains Partners has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $20.39.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.16 million. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 54.40% and a negative return on equity of 89.66%. research analysts forecast that Green Plains Partners will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.97%.

In other news, Director Martin Salinas bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.37 per share, for a total transaction of $98,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,358.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 16.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 11.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 39 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 61 acres of land.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.